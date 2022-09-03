Listen To Win: Night of Golf

This contest is in no way affiliated with or endorsed by Apple.

View contest rules

Contest Rules For the “Night of Golf” Contest, listen to Kiss 95.1 Tuesday, September 6, 2022, through Friday, September 9, 2022, between the hours of 6:00 am ET and 8:59 am ET for the cue to call. The cue to call will air once a day. The correct caller as announced to the on-air Personality prior to the cue to call will be selected as the winner. Upon verification, the Prize winners will receive two (2) tickets to the MRL Night of Golf at Emerald Lake Golf Club Friday, September 9, 2022. Up to four (4) Prize winners will be selected as described. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Qualifying Prize is $200. Otherwise, WNKS-FM’S General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!

Want to tee off for the Night of Golf With MRL Friday night September 9th at Emerald Lakes Golf Club? Tickets include 9 holes of golf as well as a drink and food item. You can win tickets for you and a friend starting Tuesday on the MRL Show

What you win: Tickets for you and a guest to participate in MRL’s Night of Golf

How to enter: Listen for the cue to call with MRL on Kiss 951