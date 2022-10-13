Listen to 2022-23 NBA Games Live on NBA Radio

From Opening Night through The Finals, listen to live play-by-play of every 2022-23 season game — plus daily in-depth talk and analysis — on SiriusXM NBA Radio (Ch. 86).

Opening Night Games

The NBA begins its season on October 18 with an All-Star-loaded doubleheader. At 7:30pm ET, the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in a Clash of Eastern Conference contenders. Then at 10pm ETthe NBA Champion Golden State Warriors led by 2022 NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will host the Los Angeles Lakers and four-time NBA MVP LeBron James.

Season Preview Shows

Leading up to Opening Night, the channel is presenting a series of 30 in-depth, one-hour season-preview shows, each focusing on an individual NBA team, to help get fans ready for the 2022-23 NBA season. The preview shows feature interviews with coaches, general managers and players and can be heard anytime on the SXM App. Click here to learn more.

About SiriusXM NBA Radio

NBA programming is available to subscribers Nationwide in their car and on the SXM App. With the SXM App fans get access to the official radio broadcasts of all 30 NBA teams, ensuring they can hear their favorite team’s announcers for every game. All 30 NBA team play-by-play channels are also available in vehicles equipped with next generation SiriusXM with 360L radios. Channels for games on SiriusXM can be found at SiriusXM.com/NBAschedules.

In addition to live play-by-play, SiriusXM NBA Radio offers fans the most extensive and in-depth NBA coverage available on radio, including live game broadcasts and a daily schedule of NBA-focused news and talk.

SiriusXM NBA Radio’s team of analysts features former players, coaches and front office executives including Greg Anthony, Antonio Daniels, Amin Elhassan, Eddie Johnson, Tim Legler, Rick Mahorn, Sam Mitchell, Will Perdue, Brian Scalabrine and Reggie Theus. SiriusXM NBA Radio Voices also includes a number of league insiders and radio veterans including Howard Beck, Gerald Brown, Tom Byrne, Evan Cohen, Brian Custer, Noah Eagle, Brian Geltzeiler, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Michael Grady, Zach Harper, Jonathan Hood, Frank Isola, Jason Jackson, Rick Kamla, Sarah Kustok, Mitch Lawrence, Joel Meyers, Pat O’Keefe, Holly Rowe, Justin Termine and Mike Yam.



