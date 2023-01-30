LISTEN: Dallas Mavs Can Sink or Swim with Upcoming Schedule; Latest NBA Trade Rumors

With just 31 games remaining in the 2022-23 season and less than two weeks until the NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks (26-25) have two options: sink or swim.

After going 3-8 in their last 11 games, the Mavs get what should be two very winnable games at home this week against the Detroit Pistons on Monday and the struggling New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday before heading out on a tough five-game road trip .

The Mavs are currently occupying the seventh-seed in the Western Conference standings – 2.5 games behind the third-seeded Sacramento Kings, but also just 2.5 games ahead of the 13th-placed Los Angeles Lakers.

Luka Doncic suffered an ankle sprain on Thursday, and he’s listed as questionable for Monday’s matchup with the Pistons at American Airlines Center. How much does Dallas’ season hinge on these next two games? Realistically, is there a needle-moving trade out there for the Mavs to go ‘all-in’ on? Does cashing in Veterans for first-round picks make more sense for the future of the team?

