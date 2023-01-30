LISTEN: Dallas Mavs Can Sink or Swim with Upcoming Schedule; Latest NBA Trade Rumors

With just 31 games remaining in the 2022-23 season and less than two weeks until the NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks (26-25) have two options: sink or swim.

After going 3-8 in their last 11 games, the Mavs get what should be two very winnable games at home this week against the Detroit Pistons on Monday and the struggling New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday before heading out on a tough five-game road trip .

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button