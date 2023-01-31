LISTEN: Dallas Mavs Barely Escape Detroit Pistons; Luka Doncic’s MVP Case Grows

With all due respect to Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum — all of whom have had amazing performances for their respective teams — no player epitomizes the title of “Most Valuable Player” like Luka Doncic does.

This was on full display yet again on Monday night, as it took 53 points from Doncic on 17-24 shooting for the Dallas Mavericks to barely squeak by the league-worst Detroit Pistons. Doncic also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists in 36 minutes. Spencer Dinwiddie was the only other Maverick to reach double-digit scoring with 12 points.

