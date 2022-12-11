List of the Illini transfer Portal offers and visits 1.0

The transfer Portal is heating up, and the Illinois football team is being specific in what type of player they are wanting this offseason.

It is exciting to see the potential of who the Illini could land in the transfer portal. We already have a couple of players taking visits, and there could be more on the horizon. Only time will tell.

Here is a list of the Illinois football transfer Portal offers and visits.

CJ Dippre TE

Dippre was a three-star Recruit who was the No. 893 player coming out of the class of 2021. He was also the No. 47 tight end in the country and the No. 23 players in Pennsylvania.

The Maryland Terrapins would end up landing Dippre. He played sparingly in year one, but this past season, he broke out with 314 yards and three touchdowns on 30 receptions.

On December 5, Illinois came in with an offer to Dippre. I believe he has only taken one visit so far, and that was to Alabama this weekend.

Josh Cuevas TE

Coming out of Campbell Hall High School in California, Cuevas was not looked at by many teams. He had one program eyeing him, and he would end up committing to playing for Cal Poly.

Cuevas was an amazing addition to Cal Poly. In 2022, he would finish with 58 receptions for 678 yards and six touchdowns, making him one of the most wanted tight end transfers in the transfer portal.

Illinois offered Cuevas a Scholarship on December 6. I don’t believe he has been on any visits just yet.

Tanner Arkin TE

Arkin was a three-star Recruit who was ranked as the No. 2041 player coming out of the class of 2021. He was also the No. 107 tight end in the country and the No. 23 players coming out of Colorado.

Colorado State was the most attractive of the offers Arkin received, so he decided to commit to the Rams. The 6-foot-5, 254-pound tight end would finish with 14 receptions for 116 yards this past season.

Illinois ended up offering Arkin a Scholarship on December 6. It looks like Illinois is hosting Arkin for an official visit this weekend as well. This is a recruitment to keep an eye on.

Ajani Cornelius OL

There wasn’t much recruiting attention for Ajani Cornelius when he was coming out of Archbishop Stepinac in 2020. They didn’t have much in the way of Scholarship offers, so he committed to Rhode Island.

Cornelius started every game for the Rams the past two seasons, and he made the first-team All-CAA. He has a ton of talent, and that is why every program in the country is offering him a Scholarship in the transfer portal.

Illinois extended their offer to Cornelius on December 2. It looks like he has two official visits so far, and they are to Oregon and Nebraska.

Avery Jones OL

Jones was a pretty big Talent coming out of Havelock High School in 2018. He was rated as a four-star Recruit and ranked as the No. 144 players in the country. He was also the No. 4 guard in the Nation and the No. 9 players coming out of North Carolina.

The Tar Heels were Jones’ first stop. He would then transfer to East Carolina where he was the starting center for the Pirates this past season.

I’m not completely sure when Illinois offered Jones a scholarship, but he took an official visit to Champaign this weekend.

Joe Moore EDGE

Moore was a three-star Recruit and was ranked as the No. 417 player coming out of the class of 2020. He was also the No. 14 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 7 players coming out of Missouri.

Arizona State would end up being Moore’s Landing spot. This past season was his best year, as Moore would finish with 24 tackles and two sacks.

Illinois is one of the teams that has offered Moore a scholarship. I don’t believe he has done any official visits just yet, though.

Cale Sanders Jr CB

Sanders was a solid Recruit coming out of the class of 2021. He was rated as a three-star Recruit and ranked as the No. 1283 players in the country. He was also the No. 96 athlete in the Nation and the No. 194 players coming out of Texas.

Despite a wide variety of Scholarship offers, Sanders decided to pick Fresno State as his Landing spot. With the Bulldogs, Sanders had two good seasons with his best coming in 2022 when he finished with 32 tackles, six pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

Illinois offered Sanders a Scholarship on Saturday. I don’t believe he has been on any official visits yet.