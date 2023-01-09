List of New York Jets Draft Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner. What draft picks do the New York Jets own in 2023, and how did they get those picks? We have all of the information you need to know. Then, head to PFN’s free Mock Draft Simulator to use the Jets’ draft Picks and select your favorite NFL draft prospects.

Note: Draft pick numbers are as of January 9, 2023

New York Jets Draft Picks by Round in 2023

Round 1, Pick 13 overall

Round 2, Pick 43 overall

Round 3, Pick 74 overall

Round 4, Pick 109 overall

Round 5, Pick 140 overall

Round 6, Pick 171 overall

How Many Draft Picks Do the Jets Have in 2023?

The Jets have six draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Each of those six are their own Picks from Rounds 1 through 6. They do not own their seventh-round pick. That pick was sent to Tampa Bay last year along with nose tackle Steve McLendon. In return, the Jets received Tampa’s 2022 sixth-round pick.

The Jets also initially had an extra draft pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. That pick was acquired from Houston in exchange for linebacker Blake Cashman. However, the Jets used that pick as part of the package to acquire running back James Robinson from the Jaguars during the 2022 NFL season.

The pick involved in the Robinson trade was actually a Conditional sixth-round pick. It could have become a fifth-round pick if Robinson had run for a total of 600 yards in the 2022 season. But Robinson fell short of that mark, meaning the pick going back to Jacksonville will remain the Jets’ highest 2023 sixth-round pick — in this case, the one acquired by the Jets from Houston in the Cashman deal.