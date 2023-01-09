List of New Orleans Saints Draft Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner. What draft picks do the New Orleans Saints have in 2023, and how did they get those picks? All of the information you need is below. Then, head over to PFN’s free Mock Draft Simulator to take the Saints’ draft picks for a spin to put together your ideal draft class.

Note: Draft pick numbers are as of January 9, 2023

New Orleans Saints Draft Picks by Round in 2023

Round 2, Pick 40 overall

Round 3, Pick 71 overall

Round 4, Pick 112 overall

Round 5, Pick 143 overall

Round 5, Pick 163 overall

Round 7, Pick 205 overall

How Many Draft Picks Do the Saints Have in 2023?

The Saints only have six draft picks in 2023, and they do not have a first-round pick. New Orleans traded that pick last year to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a trade that included sending Picks 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Saints in exchange for a package that included the 18th overall pick in 2022 as well as New Orleans’ first-round pick in 2023 and second-round pick in 2024.

The Saints did acquire Philadelphia’s fifth-round pick in 2023 as part of the trade that sent defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles.

The Saints still have their own draft picks in Rounds 2-5 in April’s draft. This gives them plenty of draft capital to be active on draft day — either by using the selections or by moving around the draft board.

The Saints may be without their sixth-round pick. I say “may” because the pick was used as part of a trade package with the Houston Texans. In that trade, New Orleans traded a Conditional 2023 sixth-round selection and a 2022 third-round selection to Houston in exchange for cornerback Bradley Roby. The conditions surrounding that sixth-round pick are not known at the moment.