List of Jacksonville Jaguars Draft Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft creeping ever closer, what selections do the Jacksonville Jaguars have this year, and where do their selections fall in the current order? All the relevant info relating to the Jaguars' 2023 NFL Draft Picks is below.

Jacksonville Jaguars Draft Picks by Round in 2023

Round 1, Pick 24

Round 2, Pick 56

Round 3, Pick 88

Round 4, Pick 119

Round 4, Pick 125 (from TB)

Round 5, Pick 157

Round 6, Pick 166 (from HOU via NYJ)

Round 6, Pick 196 (from PHI)

How Many Draft Picks Do the Jaguars Have in 2023?

The Jaguars currently have eight selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Five of those selections are their own, with three acquired via trade and two having been traded away.

Jacksonville traded away their sixth and seventh-round selections for the 2023 NFL Draft. They sent their sixth-round selection to the Atlanta Falcons when they acquired suspended WR Calvin Ridley during the 2022 season. Their seventh-round selection was sent to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for Offensive lineman Cole Van Lane, who has served as a backup OL option and special-teams player.

The Jaguars acquired a fourth-round selection from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during last year’s draft. In return, the Buccaneers acquired fifth and seventh-round selections from Jacksonville. With those selections, the Buccaneers added CB Zyon McCollum before packaging the seventh-round selection with another to move up and draft TE Ko Kieft in the sixth round.

Jacksonville has also acquired two sixth-round selections in the upcoming draft. The first is the Houston Texans selection at the top of the round that has come via the New York Jets as part of the mid-season trade that sent James Robinson to New York. The second sixth-round pick is from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Jaguars acquired the pick and CB Jameson Houston in return for sending CB Josiah Scott to the Eagles.