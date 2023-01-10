List of golf holes-in-one in Arizona 2023

List of golf holes-in-one in Arizona 2023

This is a list of golf holes-in-one reported to The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com.

Items can be called in to the Aces & Events phone line at 602-444-4737.

When calling, leave the golfer’s name, hometown, golf course, hole number, yardage and golf club used. The listings run in the newspaper every Wednesday.

Marilyn Fleury, Chandler, Bear Creek Bear, No. 15, 95 yards, 5 hybrid

Cayman LaCelle, Chandler, Bear Creek Cub, No. 11, 81 yards, lob wedge

Bob Brunjes, Gold Canyon, Mountain Brook GC, No. 4, 157 yards, 6 iron

Brian Law, Chandler, Bear Creek Bear, No. 17, 187 yards, 3 woods

Kevin Spyker, Peoria, Westbrook Village Vistas, No. 2, 144 yards, 8 iron

