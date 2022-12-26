List of first-round picks after Week 16 results

Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Where Patriots stand after Week 16 loss Originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have lost back-to-back games in heartbreaking fashion, and while those results have hurt their chances of reaching the AFC playoffs, the team’s position in the 2023 NFL Draft order has improved over that two-week span.

The Patriots will enter Week 17 with the No. 14 picks in the first round of next April’s draft. They were slotted at No. 16 in Round 1 after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15.

The 14th pick would be the Patriots’ highest first-round selection since 2008 when they owned the No. 10 overall picks from a trade with the New Orleans Saints. The Patriots picked linebacker Jerod Mayo, which turned out to be an excellent move.

Despite two consecutive losses, the Patriots still control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race.

The Pats will secure a wild card playoff spot if they beat the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 17 and the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 18. Miami has lost four consecutive games, and that slump has kept New England’s postseason hopes alive. It wouldn’t be shocking if the Patriots beat the Dolphins. The Bills have already wrapped up the AFC East title, but they’re still in a tight race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and the first-round bye. So it’s very possible Buffalo will need to beat New England in the Week 18 finale and play all of its starters as a result. The Bills have beaten the Patriots in each of their last three meetings, including a Week 13 triumph at Gillette Stadium in Week 13.

Here’s the updated 2023 NFL Draft order for every team outside of a playoff spot after Week 16.

1) Houston Texans, 2-12-1

2) Chicago Bears, 3-12

3) Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos, 4-11)

4) Arizona Cardinals, 4-11

5) Indianapolis Colts, 4-9-1

6) Atlanta Falcons, 5-10

7) Detroit Lions (via LA Rams, 5-10)

8) Carolina Panthers, 6-9

9) Las Vegas Raiders, 6-9

Story continues

10) Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints, 6-9)

11) Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns, 6-9)

12) Seattle Seahawks, 7-8

13) Tennessee Titans, 7-8

14) New England Patriots, 7-8

15) New York Jets, 7-8

16) Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-8

17) Green Bay Packers, 7-8

18) Detroit Lions, 7-8