List: 2022 Mitchell-area all-conference high school volleyball selections – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — A litany of area high school volleyball standouts have been recognized by local conferences for their efforts during the fall high school season.

A summary of those accomplishments is listed below, sorted by conference:

A pair of Wessington Springs standouts led the region’s selections to the all-281 Conference team for the 2022 volleyball season. Juniors Avery Orth and Alyssa Grohs were two of the six selections made to the all-conference first team. The rest of the all-281 first team included Wolsey-Wessington’s Mya Boomsma, Lainey Uttecht, and Leah Williams, along with Hitchcock-Tulare sophomore Katelyn Schroeder.

The Spartans also had Raylee Fagerhaug and Sarah Poncelow on the all-281 third team and Carissa Scheel on the Honorable mention list.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket was represented by junior Kennedie Ochsner on the second team and junior Kamryn Ochsner on the Honorable mention list.

Wagner’s Macy Koupal sets the ball during a Class A consolation bracket volleyball match on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Strong seasons for the Tripp-Delmont/Armour and Wagner were rewarded in the all-Little Missouri Valley Conference volleyball team. Wagner had Emma Yost and Macy Koupal picked to the first team, along with TDA having Gracey Schatz and Hannah Stremick, each being selected. Other first-team selections included Bon Homme’s Jaden Kortan, Avon’s Courtney Sees and Scotland’s Martina DeBoer. (A tie for the final position on the first team led to seven first team selections and three players picked for the second team in the LMVC.)

The second team includes Wagner’s Shalayne Nagel and Avari Bruguier, along with TDA’s Megan Reiner. The third team included Andes/Central/Dakota Christian’s Claire Johnson, Avon’s McKenna Kocmich, Scotland’s Bailey Vitek and Trinity Bietz and TDA’s Faith Goehring.

Hanson’s Annalyse Weber prepares to hit a serve during the Sanford Pentagon high school volleyball tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Freeman and Howard each landed two teams on the all-Cornbelt Conference’s first team. The Flyers, who reached the Class B state tournament, were represented by senior middle hitters Kate Miller and Erin Uecker, while the Tigers’ representatives were senior middle hitter Kate Connor and senior outside hitter Piper Thompson.

The conference’s MVP was senior outside hitter Coral Mason, of Viborg-Hurley, and Hanson senior outside hitter Annalyse Weber also earned a spot on the six-player all-conference first team.

Second team members included Danae Mach and Charlie Nelson, both of Viborg-Hurley; Natalie Becker and Sierra McGregor, both of Canistota, Hanson’s Jalyn Kampshoff and Irene-Wakonda’s Madison Orr.

Third team members included Abby Aslesen, of Howard; Estelle Lee, of Viborg-Hurley; Josephine Stokes, of Menno; Cami Fransen, of Freeman; Natalie Hofer, of Canistota; and Kennedie Roskens, of Bridgewater-Emery

Burke, which finished fourth in Class B at the state tournament, had three selections on the all-Great Plains Conference high school volleyball team for 2022. The Cougars had senior Adisyn Indahl, junior Elle Johnson and sophomore Kailee Frank on the team.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour, which reached the Class B SoDak 16 round, had three selections, including Seniors Hannah Stremick and Gracey Schatz, along with junior Megan Reiner. Corsica-Stickney also had three selections to the team, with the Jaguars represented by Payton DeLange, Sutten Eide and Jacey Kemp.

Avon placed Courtney Sees and McKenna Kochmich on the team, both as juniors. Freeman Academy/Marion and Andes Central/Dakota Christian each placed two players on the team, with FAM represented by senior Alivea Weber and sophomore Emma Mconniel, and the Thunder placing sophomore Mahpiya Irving and junior Claire Johnson on the Honor squad.

Also picked to the team was Scotland senior Martina DeBoer, Colome senior Landi Krumpus and Marty senior Hawk Bair.

Burke’s Kailee Frank receives a serve from Chester Area during a Class B state volleyball semifinal match on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

In the South Central Conference, Burke had a conference-best six selections to the all-conference Honor team. The Cougars’ selections included Adisyn Indahl, Kailee Frank, Paige Bull, Elle Johnson, Elle Witt and Emmie Hausmann.

Platte-Geddes, which made the Class A state tournament, had five selections to the team, including Karly VanDerWerff, Cadence Van Zee, Avery DeVries, Regan Hoffman and Hadley Hanson each earning recognition.

Kimball/White Lake placed third on the squad, with Dani Deffenbaugh, Ryann Nielsen and Madison Heath all earning spots. Gregory was represented by Cassidy Keiser.

Honorable mention players included Andes Central/Dakota Christian’s Mahpiyah Irving, Syrianna Never Misses a Shot and Claire Johnson, Colome’s Landi Krumpus and Platte-Geddes’ Emerson Ringling.