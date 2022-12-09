LISCR Donates US$10K Worth of Trophies, Medals for 2022 County Meet

With only eight days until the start of Liberia’s largest Sporting event, the National County Sports Meet, the Liberia International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), a dependable partner of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has delivered a sizable Consignment of trophies and medals for this year’s competition.

The consignment, valued at US$10,000, was presented to the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Thursday, at the company’s Headquarters in Monrovia.

It has twenty individual trophies and awards, as well as four enormous trophies for the county meet’s football, kickball, and basketball series.

Other than that, there are 450 personalized medals: 150 gold, 150 silver, and 150 bronze.

The presented items also included 3,000 personalized ribbons for accreditation for all participating counties.

Mr. Abraham Avi Zaidenberg, CEO of LISCR, during the presentation of the materials, pledged LISCR’s continued support and commitment to sports in Liberia.

Four months prior to this most recent donation, the shipping company gave the ministry another Consignment of trophies and medals worth US$6,000 for the 2022 Intra-Governmental and Agency tournament.

“LISCR has always been a partner of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. For several years we have supported the intra-governmental league as its prime sponsor and the National County Sports Meet, respectively,” Zaidenberg said.

According to the LISCR executive, his support for the industry stems from more than just his love of the sport; his company also views it as part of its corporate social responsibility to the nation.

“I am so proud of the current Liberia Football Association (LFA) President, Mustapha Raji, and am impressed by his impact on the industry. I feel proud to be a part of the huge change in the sector,” he said.

Deputy Minister G. Andy Quamie was delighted to receive the gifts and praised LISCR for its ongoing support of sports in Liberia.

“Seeing the County Meet logo on the medals and other customized materials makes me feel so happy and impressed, and we want to appreciate the LISCR family for such support,” Quamie said.

They encouraged LISCR to continue its support of the sector.

“Your work and contribution to the Sporting sector over the years in Liberia is remarkable, and we urge you to continue in said direction,” Min. Quamie said.