Lisbon boys basketball Cruises past Madison

Jan. 31—LISBON — Levi Tibbetts scored 23 points to lead Lisbon past Madison 51-37 in boys basketball action Tuesday.

Chase Mailhot dropped in 18 points for Lisbon (9-6).

Callan Franzose led Madison (7-7) with 19 points.

GORHAM 62, BRUNSWICK 52: Ashton Leclerc scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Rams (12-4) used a 26-14 run to shake off the Dragons (5-10) at Brunswick.

Caden Smith added 15 points for Gorham, which led 14-4 after the first quarter before Brunswick rallied. The Dragons led by one point after three periods and six early in the fourth before the Rams took charge again.

Trevor Gerrish totaled 27 points and 17 rebounds for Brunswick. Thomas Harvey added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 74, FREEPORT 49: Nate Hebert scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and the Patriots (12-3) took control early to defeat the Falcons (4-12) at Gray.

Noah Hebert added 14 points, Carter Libby had 12 and Max Kenney 10 for Gray-New Gloucester, which led 18-9 after the first quarter and 34-21 at halftime.

JT Pound led Freeport with 10 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WESTBROOK 57, MORSE 22: Natalie LaBrie scored 10 points as the Blue Blazes (10-6) raced to an early lead in earning the win in Westbrook.

Jaslyn Alcide added nine points for Westbrook.

Haley Kirkpatrick made eight free throws and scored 14 to lead Morse (1-13).

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 51, FREEPORT 35: Alexandra Portas hit five 3-pointers for 15 points and Ella Kenney chipped in 10 as the Patriots (13-2) prevailed at Gray.

Emily Groves had 10 points to lead Freeport (8-8).

BRUNSWICK 64, GORHAM 41: Dakota Shipley scored 21 points as the Dragons (14-1) cruised past the Rams (8-7) at Gorham.

Alexis Morin contributed 14 points for Brunswick.

Julia Reed led Gorham with 11 points and Ellie Gay had 10.

VALLEY 78, PINE TREE ACADEMY 36: Madeline Hill had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Cavaliers (12-3) won handily in Freeport.

Brielle Hill netted a game-high 25 points for Valley, while Kirsten Bigelow added 17 and Riley Clark pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds.

Chantal Bazizane scored 15 points for Pine Tree (7-6), followed by Paige Tyson with 11.