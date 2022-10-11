Lisa Bluder embracing high expectations

Coming off of a 24-8 season which saw the Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball team win the Big Ten regular season title and the Big Ten conference Championship there is plenty of reason for the expectations to be high heading into the 2022-23 Women’s college basketball season .

The Hawkeyes are entering this year as one of, if not the favorite, to win the Big Ten again as they return superstar guard Caitlin Clark and experience. Twelve members of the roster have collegiate experience and that will bode well for Iowa.

Today, at Big Ten Media Day gearing up for the basketball season, Iowa’s head Coach of the Women’s team, Lisa Bluder discussed the upcoming year and taking on high expectations.

“We’re coming off a historic year. First time ever in the history of our program that we won both the Big Ten regular season and the Big Ten Tournament. We have every reason to have high expectations for this upcoming season. We have experience, offense, a great schedule, and we have a great fanbase. It’s going to be a fun year for the Iowa Hawkeyes,” Bluder said at Big Ten Media Days.

That schedule gets underway on October 28th as the Hawkeyes host Nebraska-Kearney in an exhibition before getting into their non-conference schedule. The Hawkeyes have 16 games that will be broadcast across the Big Ten Network, FOX, FS1, ESPN networks, or ABC.

Their non-conference schedule includes an appearance in the Phil Knight Legacy College Basketball Tournament which includes Iowa, Oregon State, Duke, and Connecticut to round out an extremely talented field.

