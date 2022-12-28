LIQUI MOLY remains the official sponsor of the World Men’s Handball Championship

LIQUI MOLY has been sponsoring the IHF World Championship since 2019.

Participation in the tournament, to be held in Poland and Sweden in 2023, is intended to increase the oil producer’s brand awareness

International handball remains part of LIQUI MOLY’s promotional activities. The German oil and additive specialist is the official sponsor of the IHF Men’s World Championship. The competition will be held in Poland and Sweden from mid to late January 2023. “This sport has its supporters all around the world. The World Championship attracts fans everywhere in front of their TV sets and screens. That’s why we’re committed again in 2023,” says LIQUI MOLY Managing Director Günter Hiermaier.

Already at the two previous tournaments in Egypt as well as in Germany and Denmark, the blue-and-red logo was almost omnipresent in the Stadiums during the almost 200 matches. This will also be the case in Poland and Sweden. LIQUI MOLY’s goal is clearly defined: “We bring our brand close to the hundreds of thousands of spectators on site and also to many millions of sports fans on screen,” says Günter Hiermaier.

LIQUI MOLY traditionally has a strong presence in motorsports, currently in the MotoGP Motorcycle World Championship as well as in Formula 1. “In winter, the engines are at rest. And because we want to appeal to sports fans beyond motor racing and make our brand better known, we also focus on other events, such as the World Handball Championship,” says LIQUI MOLY’s Managing Director. He adds that he was completely satisfied with the results of 2019 and 2021 and was therefore also committed to the upcoming title matches. “As a brand whose products can be purchased in 150 countries, the internationality of a world championship and the associated global media presence is a decisive criterion,” Günter Hiermaier emphasizes. The strategy is simple: More brand awareness leads to more sales.

On January 11, the World Championship will begin in Katowice. The final will take place in Stockholm on January 29. “The action on the pitch reflects well how we work as a company: speed, team play and the unwavering will to be at the forefront,” says Günter Hiermaier.