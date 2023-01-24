Lipscomb Academy reportedly set to hire Pro Football Hall of Famer, NFL Assistant as head Coach

Mighty Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee has a type. And it’s an expensive type.

After losing Trent Dilfer to the head coaching position at UAB, the Nashville-based private school pursued former Tennessee Volunteer and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Witten, according to FootballScoop’s John Brice, but Witten opted to remain with the Dallas-area private school he is already coaching.

