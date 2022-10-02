Lions Win Twice at Gary Troyer Tournament Behind Carrasco’s 12 Goals

Next Match: Santa Clara University 10/6/2022 | 3:00 P.M October 06 (Thu) / 3:00 PM Santa Clara University History

LOS ANGELES – Well. 10 LMU men’s water polo won a pair of games on Saturday afternoon in Occidental’s Gary Troyer Tournament. LMU opened the day with a 14-7 win over the hosts Occidental, before topping Cal Lutheran 22-15 in the afternoon game.

#10 LMU 14, Occidental 7

Augie Renezeder scored the game’s opening goal, and David Carrasco added a second one to give LMU the early edge. After Occidental scored their first goal of the day, Max Walsworth and David Carrasco responded with a goal each to make it a 4-1 game with 23 seconds remaining in the first.

In less than two minutes into the second quarter, Christian Guillaume scored a pair of goals for the home team to cut it to a 4-3 game. Blazo Mitrovic pushed LMU back ahead by two just before the 4:00 minute mark of the second. The Tigers closed out the period with two goals in the final 22 seconds to tie the game at 5-all heading into halftime.

LMU responded with the first five goals of the third quarter. Renezeder again opened the half with a goal and was followed by scoring plays from Mitrovic, Carrasco, and Walsworth. Oxy added one back in the final 34 seconds before the quarter closed.

Joseph Cavazos scored on LMU’s opening possession of the final period. Carrasco doubled the score line up, with the Lions taking a 12-6 edge. Dimitriy Kobets and Bruno Salonikios each scored in the period to make it a 14-7 final.

Stelios Dalmaras made more saves with eight than goals allowed in his 32 minutes in the cage. The goalkeeper also added an assist.

#10 LMU 22, Cal Lutheran 15

The Lions fell behind early in the second game, trailing 4-1 to the Kingsmen, with only David Carrasco’s first of eight goals scored for LMU. The 10th-ranked Lions closed out the first period with the next four goals to take the lead from Cal Lutheran, as Carrasco scored twice and Blazo Mitrovic and Joseph Cavazos also beating the goalkeeper.

Bruno Salonikios and Mitrovic opened the second quarter with goals to give LMU a 7-4 advantage before CLU cut it down to a one-goal game with the next two scores. Carrasco and Mitrovic closed out the half with three unanswered goals to push LMU’s lead back up to three, 10-7, at intermission.

The Kingsman scored the opening goal of the second half before Mitrovic and Carrasco answered again with goals. Salonikios scored twice more in the period and Cavazos added a second of his own as LMU carried a 16-10 lead into the final eight minutes.

The fourth quarter opened with four straight goals from the Lions. Aden Mina and Augie Renezeder each scored their first of the game, and Carrasco scored his season-high eighth goal. Cavazos added two more to bring his total to four goals on the day. Jack Dunbar pushed LMU ahead 22-11 with his powerplay goal. Cal Lutheran closed the game with the final four goals, before LMU took the game.

Carrasco finished his day with a career-high eight goals on 10 shots.

Stelios Dalmaras made seven saves and allowed 11 goals in his 28 and a half minutes in the cage. Can Cagler closed out the game with two saves and four goals allowed.

Up Next

Conference play Returns to the Bluff as LMU hosts Santa Clara on Oct. 6 for a 3:00 PM game from Burns Aquatics Center.

Donate Today:

Fans interested in making a contribution to the Lions Athletic Fund can do so by clicking here. Your gift will help provide a transformational student-athlete experience athletically, academically, and culturally for every LMU student-athlete. We appreciate your continued support of LMU Athletics.

Follow Along With The Action:

For complete coverage of Loyola Marymount University athletics, visit LMULions.com. We encourage you to follow along with all the action on social media as well. Follow along by following us on Twitterliking us is Facebookand following us on Instagram.