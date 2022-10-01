Lions vs. Seahawks odds, line: 2022 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from proven computer model

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (1-2) are set to play host to Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) at 1 pm ET on Sunday at Ford Field. The Lions lost a 28-24 Heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings last week, while the Seahawks are coming off a 27-23 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Detroit will be extremely short-handed offensively with its top two playmakers, running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), both ruled out for this matchup. The Lions are 3-0, while the Seahawks are 1-2 against the spread in 2022.

Detroit is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Lions vs. Seahawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 48. Before making any Seahawks vs. Lions picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the red -hot Simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lions vs. Seahawks and just locked in its Picks and NFL Week 4 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Seahawks:

Lions vs. Seahawks spread: Lions -3.5

Lions vs. Seahawks over/under: 38 points

Lions vs. Seahawks picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks

What you need to know about the Lions

It was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but the Lions fell short in the second half when they met the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday. Detroit was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap as it fell 28-24 to Minnesota. Detroit’s defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Jamaal Williams, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Williams will play an integral role in the Lions offense this week with Swift and St. Brown both sidelined. The Detroit offense has been prolific in 2022, averaging 31.7 points and 419.7 total yards per game with 170.3 of those yards coming on the ground. A major reason for Detroit’s Offensive success has been the play of its Offensive line, which is arguably the best unit in the NFL. Rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been as good as advertised, Emerging as the front-runner to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

What you need to know about the Seahawks

Meanwhile, Seattle was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but ultimately took a loss against the Atlanta Falcons 27-23. No one had a standout game offensively for the Seahawks, but they got scores from WR DK Metcalf and TE Will Dissly. Smith ended up with a passer rating of 145.2.

The Seahawks have had major issues defending the run in 2022, allowing 157 yards per game on the ground — the third worst figure in the NFL. Likewise, Seattle has had some issues establishing its ground game on the Offensive side of the ball, averaging a paltry 74.7 rushing yards per game (fourth worst in the league). For the Seahawks to pull off a road win over Detroit in Week 4, they will need to reverse these trends.

How to make Lions vs. Seahawks Picks

The model has simulated Lions vs. Seahawks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Lions? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Lions vs. Seahawks spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 139-103 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.