Lions’ soccer finishes 2-1-1 at Lubbock tournament

Brownwood Bulletin

LUBBOCK — The Brownwood Lions’ soccer team went 2-1-1 in four games Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Lubbock tournament. Brownwood began the tournament by beating Snyder 3-1 on Thursday. On Friday, the Lions tied El Paso Riverside 1-1 and lost 3-0 to Lubbock-Cooper. On Saturday, the Lions concluded the three-day tournament with a 3-1 win over Plainview.

The Lions’ record after the Lubbock tournament was 3-4-1.

Brownwood’s next home game is a boys/girls doubleheader on Tuesday against San Angelo Lake View. The girls’ game is scheduled to start at 5 pm, with the boys’ game to follow at 7.

Getting back to the Lubbock tournament, in the Lions’ 3-1 win Thursday over the Snyder Tigers, Noah Barron scored two goals and Junior Martinez scored one goal.

Pete Salazar Assisted on Martinez’s goal, and Lions’ head Coach Michael Westerman also cited the performance of Aidan Pena as well.

Goalkeeper Wyatt Jackson limited Snyder to one goal, and Brownwood’s backline helped limit the Tigers to three shots.

In the 1-1 tie with El Paso Riverside, Barron scored Brownwood’s only goal, giving the senior six goals in the Lions’ first six games this year.

“Both teams dealt with strong winds the whole game,” Westerman said of the Riverside game. “It was just a tough day to play soccer.”

In Brownwood’s 3-1 win over Plainview, Caleb Nelson scored two goals and Barron added one goal. Barron’s goal gave him seven in the Lions’ first seven games.