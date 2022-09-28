Lions slide back to reality in most NFL power polls after Week 3 loss

After the stirring Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Lions roared up the charts in most NFL power rankings. The Ladders of Supremacy were fleeting, however.

With the loss in Minnesota in Week 3, a game where the Lions held a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter, last week’s Ladders have become this week’s chutes in the power poll roundup.

At Touchdown Wire, the Lions dropped back from 20th to No. 24. It’s a logical Landing spot after blowing a potential win in Minnesota,

The Lions appeared to get on track with a win over Washington in Week 2, but they are still having trouble winning close games. If the Lions can ever stack wins, it will validate the Dan Campbell way and the Lions could be a tough matchup that teams won’t be able to count on for an easy win.

There were similar disappearing acts for the Lions rankings at NBC Sports (19th to 21st), ESPN (20th to 25th), Sporting News (21st to 25th) and CBS Sports (26th to 28th)

The are some exceptions, the most prominent of which is USA TODAY, where Analyst Nate Davis manned the battle station of Lions support. Detroit remains at No. 14 even with the loss to the Vikings. Detroit also sticks at 16th in the latest from NFL.com.