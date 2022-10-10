Lions set NFL record for fourth-down futility in shutout loss to Pats: ‘It hurts’

Coming into Week 5 of the NFL season, there was a lot of emphasis on the fact that offense wasn’t the problem in the Lions’ 1-3 start. Detroit led the league in scoring entering Sunday’s game at New England, and part of the reason was the aggressive, gutsy play-calling of Coach Dan Campbell.

The Lions had converted 66 percent of their fourth-down attempts (8 of 12) after four weeks, tied for sixth in the NFL. The 12 attempts trailed only the Cardinals for most in the league.

But that aggressiveness blew up in the Lions’ faces in historic fashion against the Patriots. In the team’s 29-0 loss, Campbell went for it on fourth down six times and converted none of them — the worst 0-for in NFL history. Only one other team since 1990 has gone even 0 for 5 on fourth down in a game, the 1995 Patriots, per Ben Volin.

While confidence is generally laudable, Campbell’s insistence on continuing to go for it may raise some eyebrows.

The problems started on the opening series of the game. The Lions failed to convert on fourth-and-1 from their 45. The next attempt was fourth-and-9 from New England’s 32, which ended with a Jared Goff fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

The Lions did not punt at all in the second half. They turned it over on Downs all four times they had the ball, all in Patriots territory.

Detroit averaged 3.66 yards to gain on fourth down, and couldn’t get any of them.

“It was not good, it was the worst of the season as a team, and that falls on me,” Campbell said after the game.

Campbell expressed his frustration about the fourth-down plays.

“Yeah, it hurts, ’cause it’s really part of third down, right? You know (if) you don’t convert on third down then you’d better do it on fourth and so we weren’t good enough. That scenario we’ve been pretty good. . . . When you’re not able to convert those you’re going to struggle offensively.”

Perhaps Campbell will reevaluate his fourth-down strategy after Sunday, but it doesn’t seem to be in his DNA to do that, no matter the results.