Lions Score Three Second Half Goals to Open Conference Play on Top

LOS ANGELES – Following a scoreless opening half, LMU’s offense scored three second half goals and the defense maintained a shutout to give the Lions a win over San Francisco to open West Coast Conference play.

Both teams accounted for six first half shots and each goalkeeper made two first half saves in a first half that didn’t look anything like the second 45 minutes.

The Lions first found the back of the net in the 53rdrd minute. That is, Armstrong played a ball over the top into the feet of CJ Neville . After collecting, Neville slipped the ball across the box to Christian Ortiz who shielded his defender, took a touch, and beat the keeper.

The rest of the game was the Adam Davie show. After subbing into the match in the 65th minute, Davie scored a pair of insurance goals in the 73rdrd and then 75th minutes for the Lions.

The first of Davie’s two strikes came from his back line as Corbin Mercado and Callum Stretch started play and fed him an over-the-top ball that Davie brought down and popped over his defender to put him in a position to slot past the oncoming keeper.

Davie’s second brace came from the middle of the field as Noel Caliskan slipped a ball into the box and allowed his striker to take a touch past the keeper and finish.

The LMU defense recorded a shutout for the fourth time this season, led by Mitchell Wilson’s three saves.

