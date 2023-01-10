Lions-Packers draws largest viewership for Sunday Night Football in 6 years

ALLEN PARK — Well, it turns out the Detroit Lions are a prime-time draw, after all.

NBC reports that the season finale Lions-Green Bay Packers Week 18 game was the network’s most-watched Sunday Night Football broadcast in six years. Detroit’s 20-16 win to keep the Packers from punching their ticket to the postseason averaged 23.4 million viewers, according to the network. That’s not too shabby for a Lions team that needed to get flexed in the season’s final week for their first taste of prime-time action.

It’s also not surprising considering that this Matchup pitted two of the hottest teams in football, with Aaron Rodgers potentially playing his final game from Lambeau Field.

Green Bay was in a win-and-clinch situation, with the Lions and head Coach Dan Campbell making it known they were more than fine playing spoiler. The game lived up to its billing despite the Lions being eliminated from postseason contention before kickoff. Detroit’s defense came up with another big-time takeaway, with Kerby Joseph’s interception keeping the ball out of Green Bay’s hands for the rest of the game.

“I was proud of the way that we fought all year, and the way that we grew, and for us to — last night, we just kept competing, man,” Campbell said. “They were just resilient, and they just stayed the course, and in the fourth quarter when we needed to make the plays, we did, and our coordinators’ conviction in critical moments of that game was huge. I’m talking about all three, man. It was huge.”

Related headlines:

Lions grades: Defense shines while offense closes Week 18 win over Packers

The Detroit Lions look like the future of the NFC North

Snap counts, PFF grades: Detroit’s front 7 shines in win over Packers

Packers’ Quay Walker apologizes for shoving Lions team physician during game

Watch Dan Campbell tell Lions in passionate speech: ‘This is just the beginning’

Aidan Hutchinson caps strong rookie season with postgame Lambeau leap

Lions’ Jared Goff ends the season on the fifth Longest streak ever without an interception