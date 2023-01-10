Lions News: Lions-Packers most watched Sunday Night Football finale in 6 years

The Detroit Lions were finally given their time in the spotlight and boy did they shine.

NBC Sports announced Monday that the Lions’ Matchup against the Green Bay Packers was the most-watched Sunday Night Football season finale in six years. They say the contest drew an average of 23.4 million viewers.

Last Monday, NBC announced the game would be flexed to the SNF slot. Of course, the Lions weren’t scheduled for any prime-time action when schedules first came out. The Packers being the Packers probably had something to do with the move, but Detroit’s late-season success certainly helped.

The storylines were there. Both teams were on hot streaks and facing playoff implications in their own respective ways. On top of that — could that have been Aaron Rodgers last game?

While the Lions were knocked out of the Playoffs prior to kickoff, watching them keep the Packers out too, turns out, was enough to draw the highest number of viewers for a Sunday Night Football finale in six years.

I think Kerby Joseph put it best:

