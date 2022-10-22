Lions news: Detroit listed among most exciting NFL teams to watch

Coming out of the Bye week, the Detroit Lions are hoping to improve on their 1-4 record to start the season. While the most recent loss was an ugly one on the road to the Patriots, for the most part the Lions are playing competitive football this year; the other three losses were by four points or less. Again, other than the sickening road loss to the Patriots, the Lions have at least been playing an exciting brand of football. It reminds me a lot of when I was growing up a college football fan in Hawaii watching WAC shootouts every weekend, where nobody played defense and the last team with the ball ended up winning by crazy scores like 49-45.

While it’s not an easily evaluated metric of any kind, it appears Pro Football Focus considers the 2022 Lions a pretty exciting team to watch. When asking fans about who they think is the most exciting to watch, the Lions actually make it into the conversation:

While a few more wins would obviously be nice, at least the Lions are not simply getting rolled every week. The offense has been able to move the ball and put points on the board, which is… something. The decision making has been very aggressive and, well, it doesn’t always work out the way you hope it will.

Screw the haters, don’t change, Dan. I’ll always prefer the coaches that err on the side of aggression over the opposite. https://t.co/duPxjeLv3t — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) October 21, 2022

Lots of points and aggressiveness! Boy, if the team can get the defense fixed, maybe we’ve got something. Now, on to the rest of your weekend Notes:

After a bout with cancer and Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Marcia Mitchell was never supposed to have another child. But she did — a “miracle.” And then she beat cancer again. Now, James Mitchell is beginning life as a rookie tight end for the Detroit Lions.https://t.co/qNwdehBzAI — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) October 22, 2022