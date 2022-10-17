Lions men’s soccer earns split at home | News, Sports, Jobs

The Lions blanked the Sabercats

HANCOCK — Seniors Bryson Beck, Brendan Christian and Chelan Gonzalez went out in style as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (7-5-3) beat Maranatha Baptist (4-8-1), Saturday afternoon at McAfee Field.

Ian Balyo made two great saves in the first 10 minutes. At the 14:59 mark, Beck blasted a shot that rebounded off the post to Christian. A quick pass to Gonzalez who put it in to make it 1-0.

In the second half, at the 51:54 mark, Christian put in a free kick from about 35 yards out.

Finland had 21 shots with nine on goal, 11 corner kicks and were called for 12 fouls.

Maranatha Baptist had five shots with one on goal, six corner kicks and were called for 12 fouls. Balyo finished with seven saves.

Finlandia Battles the BluGolds

HANCOCK — The Finlandia University men’s soccer team (6-5-3) lost 8-0 to UW-Eau Claire (14-2), Friday afternoon at McAfee Field.

Finlandia battled tough in the first half. The Lions had several strong scoring chances that missed and trailed just 3-0 at the half. The BluGolds pulled away in the second half.

Finland had three shots, five corner kicks and were called for 13 fouls. Sophomore Jeremiah Amador had seven saves.

UW-Eau Claire had 27 shots with 15 on goal, four corner kicks and were called for 11 fouls.

Up next

Finlandia hits the road, Saturday, Oct. 22, taking on Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm