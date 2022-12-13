Lions’ Jared Goff Should Be NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Former Cal quarterback Jared Goff is not among the favorites to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award, but he should be. In fact, he should be the front runner.

At the moment Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a heavy favorite to win that award at virtually every betting site. And he is having an outstanding season, leading Seattle to a 7-6 record and ranking third in the NFL in passer rating.

