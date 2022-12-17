Lions Honor Pritchard with win over Crosstown Rival

December 17—ANDERSON — It turns out being at full strength and playing at home was the perfect tonic for the Liberty Christian boys basketball team looking to end a losing skid.

Senior Ethan Troutman hit his first four 3-point attempts and scored all of his 17 points in the first quarter as the Lions celebrated Homecoming and entertained one of the school’s most successful alumni with an 83-47 win over their shorthanded Crosstown rivals from Anderson Prep .

The Jets were playing without two of their top three scorers in junior Zayden Finley (illness) and sophomore Lincoln Fathauer (injury).

After Devon Kelley scored the opening basket for the Lions, Troutman scored the next 11 LC points as it outscored the Jets 28-14 in the first quarter.

Troutman left during the second quarter with a nagging ankle injury, and it was his older brother Eric who sparked the defining second-half burst that finally finished off the pesky Jets.

APA (0-6) fell down by 17 after a Kobe Watson basket in the second quarter, and Liberty Christian (2-4) seemed to be well on its way.

But thanks in large part to Camron Anderson’s 3-point shooting, the Jets fought back. He finished with 16 points in the first half and was 4-of-5 from beyond the 3-point line, and he pulled APA within 38-30 at the free throw line. But four straight points from Jeramie Johnson helped the Lions push the lead back to 10 at 42-32 at the break.

During Halftime of the varsity game, Liberty Christian honored 2005 Graduate Ashlee (Zeigler) Pritchard by inducting her into the school’s Hall of Fame.

After graduating from Liberty Christian where she played volleyball, basketball and softball, Pritchard played volleyball for four years at Taylor University before graduating in 2009 with a degree in exercise science and went on to earn a Master’s Degree in sports administration at Liberty University.

Pritchard just completed her first season as head coach at Indiana State with a 3-23 record following a successful tenure at Marian University in Indianapolis. She led the Knights to a 222-103 record over 10 seasons, which included three 30-plus win seasons, 11 NAIA All-Americans and the 2019 NAIA National Championship when she was also named National Coach of the Year.

Ethan’s brother Eric helped Spearhead a dominant third quarter as Liberty took control. They scored the first seven points of the second half as the Lions outscored the Jets 22-5 in the third quarter and 41-15 in the second half.

Watson posted a double-double for Liberty Christian with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Johnson scored 11 and Kelley added four points. Cedric Anderson had a big all-around night for the home team with nine points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

Camron Anderson finished with a game-high 21 points, and Ben Scott and Kaleb Eldridge scored nine each for APA.

The Lions will face another county foe Saturday when they travel to Pendleton Heights while the Jets will be home after Christmas to meet Tri on Dec. 27.

The junior varsity Jets capped a fourth-quarter comeback with a 47-44 win over the Lions in overtime. Donovan Evans led APA with 16 points, and Samar Nave added 15 while Julian Carpenter paced LC with 10 points.

