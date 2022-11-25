Lions HC Campbell Praises James Houston IV, Expect Interest From NFL Teams

James Houston IV had a tremendous first game in the NFL. One could expect his former Collegiate Coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders would have been ecstatic watching Houston on Thanksgiving Day.

Houston’s first game was electrifying as Coach Prime’s NFL debut with the Atlanta Falcons, where he scored a touchdown on a punt return.

Nevertheless, should Detroit return Houston to their practice squad? If so, expect NFL teams to be interested in his pass-rushing Talent skills. Many could use a James Houston IV at this point of the season.

