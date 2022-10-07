Lions have NFL’s best offense, worst defense. It’s a unique coaching challenge

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

NFL coaches frequently stand in front of their teams and talk about the importance of playing complementary football to win at the highest level. The concept of tying the three phases together (offense, defense and special teams) is not a new one, but it is hard to get each unit to operate at a high level at the same time.

In Detroit, Dan Campbell is finding out how hard it is to build a team that plays outstanding football in each phase. While the Lions’ offense leads the league in scoring, the defense in Motown ranks dead-last in points allowed per game (35.3), yards allowed (1,779), yards per rush (5.6), third-down conversion percentage allowed (53% ) and red-zone efficiency (87%) after allowing a touchdown on 13 of 15 red zone drives.

The Stark contrast between the Lions’ high-scoring offense and porous defense makes them the only team since the 1970 AFL-NFL Merger to lead the NFL in points per game and rank last in points per game allowed through the first four weeks of the season .

With such a disparity in production and performance, it is reasonable to expect tension to build between the offense and the defense. The No. 1 ranked offense has played better than anyone anticipated and their success falls in line with the goals and dreams that have been expressed in the locker room. Moreover, they have displayed the grit and toughness Campbell emphasized throughout training camp and preseason.

Although the defense has played hard and exhibited the competitive spirit Campbell wants, the defense’s faulty execution has kept the team from winning games this season. The players will not admit to it, but they also know that the defense has not played up to its usual standard and they are watching Campbell to see how he handles the situation. If he holds the defense accountable for their performance, the rest of the team — particularly the offensive players — will continue to hang on to his every word and trust the process.

However, if he does not hold the defense accountable or makes excuses for their shortcomings, the Offensive players will lose respect for him as a leader and question his ability to turn things around with the franchise. Given the consequences associated with his actions, the Lions’ leader must address the defensive woes in team meetings to maintain the culture of toughness and accountability that he has preached since his arrival.

Despite the tension created by these tough conversations between Campbell and his defensive personnel, it is important for the team to know that he is not giving the defense a pass for its poor performance.

Reviewing Campbell’s interactions with the press, he is handling the tough balancing act of being critical yet supportive of his defense.

“I know this: we lack confidence. That’s very clear to see, that’s one element to it,” the Lions Coach said of the defense. “We lack a lot of confidence, and so certainly to do that you have to have production in games and have success and stop your opponents, get some stops, things of that nature.

“So we’re lacking some confidence in areas, and then there again we’re still making mistakes that fall into our boat as coaches. That’s on us.”

The second-year coach’s comments are spot-on. The defense certainly lacks confidence after surrendering 141 points in four games, but the responsibility is on the players and coaches to correct it. Whether it is making a series of personnel changes to the starting lineup or tweaking a defensive scheme or philosophy, the defensive staff must leave no stone unturned in trying to improve the performance of a unit that is clearly the weakest link on a competitive team.

“We can’t let anybody pull us apart because as bad as it is right now, we’re not as far away as it feels,” Campbell said of his team improving on defense. “But until we do something about it, quit talking about it, [it] doesn’t matter … And we’ve got to Coach better, and [the players] got to take it on their shoulders, man. They need some accountability.”

Offensively, Campbell will need to huddle up with his staff to see if the Lions are capable of sustaining their hot start to determine how he implements and executes a game-management strategy. If the Lions are capable of turning games into shootouts due to an explosive offense that operates at an efficient level, the head coach might opt ​​to take more chances to keep the ball and sustain drives.

For instance, the Lions ran a fake punt against the Seahawks to extend a possession in a game that turned into a shootout. With the offense sizzling behind Jared Goff and Co., the Lions could gamble on more fourth downs to enhance their chances of scoring points while keeping the ball away from their opponents.

As a head coach, Campbell must evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of his squad to determine the best way to win games. With his offense lighting up the scoreboard each week, he needs to rely on it to carry the weight until the defense figures out how to generate turnovers and get stops.

Although this is not the version of complementary football Campbell and others want to play, the Lions must do whatever it takes to put a “W” in the win column.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL Analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on “Speak For Yourself” and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the “Moving the Sticks” podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.