Lions football reflects on their 2022 season

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) -The General Brown Lions closed out their 2022 high school football season Saturday night at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse in the State Class C Championship game against James O’Neill, but it wasn’t the Cinderella finish that the Lions had hoped for.

The Lions would find themselves on the short end of a 29-17 score, coming up short in their quest for the football program’s first state championship.

Despite the loss, the Lions finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

The Lions captured the Section 3 Class C Championship with a dominating 41-0 win over Holland Patent and the team boasted three 1,000 yard rushers in Sheamus Devine, Kaleb Natali and Gabe Malcolm.

For both the players and coaches, it was a special season both on and off the field for this tight knit group.

“God has blessed us with a great season, and he’s blessed me with a great group of kids. It was never a chore to come to practice or come to games. I love these kids like they’re my ow,” said Coach Doug Black.

“It was an amazing experience to play with my brothers. I love every single one of them. Every day I couldn’t wait to be with them. It was just an amazing experience and I can’t wait for next year,” said quarterback Aidan McManaman.

“It meant everything. It’s my final game as a General Brown football player, but this family? Couldn’t ask for a better one. It was just great overall,” said Kaleb Natali.

“It means a lot to us to be here. Hopefully we’ll be back here next year. Love the community for coming out. We’re just gonna have to rebuild next year and hopefully we’ll be back,” said Tayvon Hunt.

