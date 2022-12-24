Lions football nothing new to Hampton

Coaching at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is nothing new to Alonzo Hampton, and neither is winning there.

The first year Hampton coached in Pine Bluff, the Golden Lions played in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship game for the first time in program history.

Mo Forte was the head coach, and he hired a former University of Louisiana Monroe standout who sharpened his coaching chops at alma mater Warren High School and then as a head coach at Dumas High.

Hampton has Andrew Tolbert, a former Pine Bluff High School principal and Warren School District superintendent, to thank for getting him started on a career path that would lead him back to southeast Arkansas twice.

“I had just gotten done playing professional football,” said Hampton, who played with the Frankfurt Galaxy in NFL Europe and had stops with the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars before Warren hired him in 2000.

“My mentor at the time, Andy Tolbert, he was the superintendent, and he had offered me a job.

“They didn’t tell me he was offering a job. They said I was taking the job.

They said, ‘You’ve been playing around in this professional thing and Bouncing around long enough, it’s time to come home and give back to this state and this city.’ I did that, and I had to go back to get my Master’s and my teaching license. I had to get certified.”

Hampton did that, earning a Master’s degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello in 2002, in between back-to-back state championships as Warren’s defensive coordinator.

“Once we started winning, the competitive part of me said, I can’t be an Assistant coach,” said Hampton, a two-time all-Louisiana second-team selection as a cornerback at then-Northeast Louisiana University.

“Then, I said, I want to be a head coach. So, I took the Dumas job. As a competitor, it’s only for me that I can only stay so long in a role if I don’t think I’m growing Not that I wasn’t growing up in Warren, but I just wanted to become a head coach because Coach [Bo] Hembree did such a good job, I just wanted to mimic his program at Dumas.”

Hampton and his staff didn’t equal the success Hembree has tasted at Warren, but they set the foundation for Dumas to be an annual playoff contender.

It was when Hampton joined Forte’s UAPB staff that he knew he wanted to be a college head coach.

He’s had plenty of Mentors over the past two decades, including Forte’s successor Monte Coleman, Willie Taggart (whom Hampton worked under at four schools), and ULM’s Terry Bowden, the former Auburn University Coach and son of late Florida State University great Bobby Bowden. But Forte, who died in February 2021, had the greatest impact on Hampton’s career.

“I think I learned more from Coach Forte than anybody because Coach Forte hired me as a Volunteer coach,” Hampton said.

“He was so stern in what he did. He believed in what he did. He was so detailed, just watching him work.

And when Coach Coleman took over — they’re totally different people — Coach Coleman is this great man of faith.

Everybody loved Coach Coleman, and just to work for him, that’s another side of a head coach.”

Hampton, announced as UAPB’s head coach Thursday, pursued the opening seeing potential in a program that hasn’t won a conference championship in a decade or posted a winning record since the spring of 2021 (UAPB is 5-17 since then). The support system is in place, Hampton said – from Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander to Athletic Director Chris Robinson to Faculty and staff.

“I tell people all the time, everything starts in the classroom,” Hampton said. “Before you can talk about winning on the field, you have to win the classroom. We’re all in alignment with that.

We want to be able to recruit the best students first, and obviously if they can play, that’s even better. They can do some things on the field that other people can’t.

That’s what we’re trying to do, make them Champions on and off the field.”

In the Arkansas Delta, and the timberlands, the soil is fertile for recruiting players with Division I-level skills.

“I think everything we do will start in southeast Arkansas,” said Hampton, who mined the state while recruiting for ULM.

“When I say southeast Arkansas, you’re talking about the surrounding schools, but obviously the state of Arkansas is our stomping ground.

We’re going to swarm the state. We’re going to hit every school.”

Hembree talked to his former defensive coordinator the night before UAPB confirmed hiring Hampton. “I think the coaches not just in south Arkansas but all over Arkansas are excited because he is an Arkansas guy, and that’s what UAPB has gotten away from, recruiting Arkansas guys,” Hembree said. “Now with Alonzo having a relationship with a bunch of coaches he’s had in Arkansas, he has a chance to come in and turn it around really quickly because of that.”

“I know it’s going to be hard, but at the same time, if you go get the best Athletes that are not going to Arkansas or Arkansas State, he’s got a really good chance to get some recruits because skill-wise, Arkansas has them .”

“He’ll put his imprint on that really quick. As far as getting a class of south Arkansas-slash-central Arkansas-slash-northeast Arkansas guys that can come in and play, I think that will create a Buzz around Pine Bluff and UAPB because there’s nothing like local kids playing for your team.”

The early signing period has come and gone before UAPB could land a recruit, but the regular signing period is still more than a month away, plenty of time for Hampton to evaluate the players and assistant coaches already in Pine Bluff and look for new faces.

“It’s so many things in place for kids in Arkansas in general, from southeast Arkansas to central Arkansas to Northeast Arkansas,” Hampton said. “We’ve got to do a good job building a fence around our state and a lot of good Colleges in the state. It’s enough players for our guys to get them in and develop. I’m not disappointed we didn’t get anybody earlier. We’ve got to evaluate our guys to see what we need. Obviously, you don’t want to sign guys and then you’ve got guys in that position. You’re just wasting scholarships.”

Hampton said he will speak with remaining staff members before he begins to add coaches to his staff.

Like its SWAC brethren, UAPB is considered a limited-resource institution and has had to rely on playing against big-name teams to pocket much-needed funding to operate on the Division I level. That hasn’t always translated to success in SWAC play, but Hampton is now charged with changing the fortunes in a place where locals are hungry for wins.

“Pine Bluff is different from every place I’ve been,” he said. “We don’t have all the resources, but we’ve got enough. We’re going to do more with less, and we’re going to be excited about it. We’re not going to complain about it. I’ m going to hire some guys that want to be in Pine Bluff and want to make a difference in the lives of these young men and women we touch every day.”