Lions Fall in Seven Goal Thriller

LOS ANGELES – Janessa Groves, Amanda Perez and Alice Santen all added to their goal tallies, but the LMU Women’s soccer team fell 4-3 to San Francisco on Saturday night at Sullivan Field.

The goals were flowing in the first half as both teams netted three times.

The Dons scored first with a penalty kick in the third minute of the game.

They doubled their lead in the seventh minute.

The Lions started the long road back in the 25 th minute on the head of Groves. Gabriella Marchal continued to be an assist machine, driving in an inviting ball after the Lions won a free kick in the attacking half. Groves connected with it and beat the goalkeeper high to net the Lions opener.

The Dons would regain their two-goal advantage just a few minutes later.

Perez would cut into the lead in the 39thth minute after pickpocketing the goalkeeper and deftly tapping the ball in for the second goal of her young career.

Santen would tie things up before both teams headed to the locker room for adjustments. After Makayla Demelo forced a turnover in the Dons half, she slid a perfectly weighted pass to Perez. The USF goalkeeper slid in and took out Perez, earning herself a yellow card and a penalty kick in the process. Santed stepped up, fired low and to the right and the shot was stopped, but she collected the rebound and found the back of the net.

A third penalty of the game in the second half sent the Dons home as winners.

The Lions are on the road next week, playing a game on Saturday, October 29 at Pepperdine at 12 pm (PT).