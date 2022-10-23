Lions Fall in Seven Goal Thriller
The goals were flowing in the first half as both teams netted three times.
The Dons scored first with a penalty kick in the third minute of the game.
They doubled their lead in the seventh minute.
The Dons would regain their two-goal advantage just a few minutes later.
Perez would cut into the lead in the 39thth minute after pickpocketing the goalkeeper and deftly tapping the ball in for the second goal of her young career.
A third penalty of the game in the second half sent the Dons home as winners.
The Lions are on the road next week, playing a game on Saturday, October 29 at Pepperdine at 12 pm (PT).
