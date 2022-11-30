Lions EDGE James Houston Nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week

Last week, Detroit Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson quietly walked away with NFL Rookie of the Week honors. You probably didn’t hear or see that, because it was announced hours before the Lions’ Thanksgiving Matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Well, this week another Lions Rookie has been nominated for the award, and he just so happened to have made his NFL debut in that Bills game.

The Lions sixth-round defensive end only played five defensive snaps on Thursday, but in those snaps Houston tallied two drive-ending stacks, including this beauty where he beat a chip block, avoided the right tackle with a vicious chop, dipped Underneath the Offensive lineman , and wrapped up one of the Tougher quarterbacks to bring down Josh Allen.

“He has some special pass rush abilities that we’ve been seeing for weeks,” linebacker Alex Anzalone said after the game. “Just trying to find a way to get him up. They definitely capitalized on his opportunities and they weren’t ready for him. It’s fun to watch when young guys like that get an opportunity and capitalize on it.”

Houston, who was only temporarily elevated from the practice squad for this game, quickly earned himself a spot on the 53-man, as the Lions gave him an active contract earlier this week. With Charles Harris now on injured reserve and Rookie Josh Paschal dealing with a knee injury, it’s quite possible we see Houston in an increased role going forward.

NFL Rookie of the Week is a fan voted award, so if you want Houston to win, vote for him here.

His competition this week: