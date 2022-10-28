Lions don’t think NFL is figuring out their Offensive tendencies

ALLEN PARK — The Detroit Lions scored more points than anyone else in the first month of the season. Over their last two games, they’ve scored just six points while never finding the end zone at all.

Which prompts the question: Are the Lions starting to show tendencies to the league?

First-year Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson has installed a new system that was wildly successful in the first month of the season. They scored at least 24 points in every game, averaged 35.0 per game, and topped out at 45 points in a game where they were missing a slew of players against Seattle.

But they’ve scored just six points since, and still haven’t scored a second-half point since the Seahawks game on Oct. 2. Their yards per game have plummeted from 436.8 to 312.0, while their yards per play have gone from 6.5 to 5.2. They’ve converted just 7 of 21 third-down attempts during that stretch and none of their six attempts are on fourth down. In the first month of the season, they converted 8 of 12 attempts on fourth down.

Most notably, the explosive plays that dominated the early weeks of the season have flatlined entirely.

But Johnson insists he doesn’t feel defenses have figured out what he’s trying to do.

“I think every unit has tendencies that they develop,” Johnson said. “We take a lot of pride in self-scouting ourselves and taking a look at what the defense is doing and potentially looking to Exploit on us and what they’re practicing. So, we mix it up, I think it would be difficult to say that any defense we’ve faced so far has actually practiced a play that we ran in the game. Certainly, not identical to how we’ve ran it in the game. We have a lot of variety, we’re very multiple, that’s at our core and we want to continue doing that. So I don’t believe that defenses are being able to catch up to us. But for us offensively, it comes down to execution.”

The execution has been bad, everyone can agree on that.

The question, again, is why?

Injuries have no doubt played a role, although Johnson wouldn’t use that as an excuse. The Lions have been playing without skill players like D’Andre Swift and DJ Chark, while Amon-Ra St. Brown was slowed by a high ankle sprain before he was removed from the Cowboys game because of the league’s new concussion protocol. Those guys were projected to be the club’s best running back and two best receivers, at least until Jameson Williams is ready to make his NFL debut — and he remains a long way away from playing, too.

Without them, Jared Goff has struggled. They turned over the football four more times on Sunday and now has nine giveaways in the first six games of the season. That’s third most in the league, trailing only the now-benched Matt Ryan (12) and Matthew Stafford (11), both of whom have played one more game.

“I mean, the turnovers were the biggest story of the game for us offensively last week,” Johnson said. “I know in the first half we obviously didn’t score a touchdown that we were hoping to get done. And then second half we had an opportunity to do that, and didn’t pull through. But no, I think it really comes down to formulating our game plan and executing it at the end of the day. We haven’t changed our process, we haven’t changed our week of preparation. We have been consistent with that, and so just because we’ve had some stumbling blocks along the way, we’re really not going to change what we do per se in terms of getting ready for the game.

“It’s business as usual for us, and we’re keying in on the areas that we’ve fallen short over the last few weeks. Ball security is obviously a big part of that. We’ve already touched on third downs, need to get better, short-yardage needs to get better. And then, we’ve got to get it down in the red zone. We’ve been a good red zone team when we do get it down there, but we’ve got to continue to get that done.”

Goff said he’s paying more attention to the turnovers this week, and his recent habit of drifting too far back into the pocket, which has led to sacks while preventing him from finding guys downfield.

“Just need to step up and help those guys out,” Goff said. “Be up in the pocket a little bit more, and those tackle jobs are hard enough, and when I get too deep — we have a yard mark and when I’m past that, it’s on me. So, just make sure I’m within that and just do my job that way.

“It’s like a — I think about when I was back in LA, and those tackles are constantly talking to you like, ‘Hey man, once you get past that spot, you’re on your own,'” Goff said. “And I think as you get older, you’re like, ‘OK, I’ll be on my own and see how it goes.’ And no, that’s not the right mentality to have like, move up in the pocket and again, not to make light of it, but yeah, move up in the pocket and do my job, and again, I don’t see it as something that I’ll continue to do.”