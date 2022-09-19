Lions, Chiefs tied for NFL’s highest-scoring offenses through two games

Getty Images

Two teams are tied with the most points scored in the NFL so far this year: The Chiefs, as you may have expected. And the Lions, as no one expected.

Yes, the Lions have scored 71 points so far this season, tied with the Chiefs for the most in the NFL in 2022. The Lions beat the Commanders 36-27 Yesterday after losing to the Eagles 38-35 in Week One.

Getting most of the credit are the Lions’ two young breakout skill position players: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has 180 receiving yards and 68 rushing yards, and running back D’Andre Swift, who has 200 rushing yards and 62 receiving yards.

But they’re not the only ones deserving credit. Particularly noteworthy is that the Lions’ offensive line has played well, even though it was banged up yesterday with two starters, center Frank Ragnow and left guard Jonah Jackson, both out with injuries. After Sunday’s win, Lions Coach Dan Campbell made a point of praising backups Evan Brown and Dan Skipper, who filled in for Ragnow and Jackson.

After an ugly start to the 2021 season, the Lions’ offense improved significantly as they won three of their last six games and scored 29, 30 and 37 points in those three wins. The Lions’ offense took that momentum into this season and is surprisingly looking like one of the best offenses in the league.