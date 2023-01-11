Lions’ Brad Holmes built one of the best rookie classes in the NFL

ALLEN PARK — Kerby Joseph began his rookie season expecting to play exclusively on special teams. He ended it by standing in the visitor’s locker room in Green Bay holding the third football that Aaron Rodgers has thrown to him this season.

Among all the players who have ever played against the future Hall-of-Famer over the last 18 years, only Brian Urlacher has ever picked off Rodgers three times.

Joseph managed to do it by the end of his rookie season.

“That’s crazy,” Joseph said. “If that’s his last pass, I’m saving that ball and I’m going to send it to him so he can sign it. But if he doesn’t sign it, I understand. But I doubt he’s going to retire. He’s probably going to try to come back. And if he comes back, more plays for me.”

The plays Joseph did make were a surprise, given he had just moved to the position in his final season at the University of Illinois. Detroit also invested a lot of money in Tracy Walker and DeShon Elliott in free agency. But he’s far from the only rookie who popped.

Pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson was a Day 1 starter, as everyone expected. So was linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, as no one expected at all. Heck, no one drafted that late had started a Lions opener since linebacker Dennis Gibson all the way back in 1987. Then Rodriguez went on to rank among the top-five Rookies in tackles for loss (eight) and led all Day 3 selections in defensive snaps.

That’s three rookies starting on defense by the end of the first month of the season. A fourth, second-round pick Josh Paschal, eventually joined the lineup once he was healthy enough to play. And that doesn’t even account for James Houston, who wasn’t taken until the 217th pick of the draft, then went on to rack up more sacks in his first six games than anyone else in NFL history.

Houston didn’t make his NFL debut until Thanksgiving, yet managed to finish second among all Rookies in sacks (8.0) — trailing only Hutchinson.

It was that kind of season for the Lions’ draft class, which went on to set the NFL record for most sacks ever.

“I’m not surprised about the success,” said the architect of that class, Brad Holmes. “Now, you don’t know if Kerby Joseph’s going to pick off Aaron Rodgers three times in a season. You don’t know if when James Houston gets going, that he’s going to have eight sacks in just that small sample size. I can’t say we have that crystal ball. But we do know about who they were as football players. Like, we knew Kerby Joseph was a ball guy. We knew he was a ball hawk, we knew he had outstanding instincts to get the football. So, that’s not a surprise, we knew that. James Houston had all the developmental attributes and traits, and he had the football character and the intangibles to work with that development. And so him having production, that’s not a surprise. We knew Aidan, we pretty much knew what his skill-set was and what his drive and determination, what his intangibles were.

“I don’t want to say like we knew that the statistics would be what they were, but we’re not really surprised that they end up having success, and that’s why we do all the work that we do.”

Among the best class of Rookie Defenders in the league, Hutchinson was the best of them all. He needed some fine-tuning early in the season, but corrected his Mistakes rapidly and went on to lead all Rookies in sacks (9.5), quarterback hits (15) and quarterback pressures (53). He also set an NFL record for most interceptions by a rookie defensive lineman (three).

It was the best defensive season by a Lions rookie since Ndamukong Suh, who was named Rookie of the year in 2010. Hutchinson is on the shortlist for that award too, although Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is the heavy favorite to win it.

“Definitely a lot of ups and downs, but definitely happy to have ended it on this note,” Hutchinson told MLive. “Now I can move on to 2023, and really look forward to next season, and improve a lot.”

Hutchinson looks like a playmaker for years to come on one edge, while Houston came out of nowhere to finish the season in the starting lineup on the other side. He still needs a lot of polish before he’s fully operational, but the pass rushing — and in particular his Bend around the edge — is far beyond what was expected from a guy who wasn’t even invited to the NFL combine.

Holmes made an interesting comp after the season.

“I mean, I was with the Rams when we drafted Robert Quinn, and I thought Robert Quinn probably had the most rare ability to Bend around the edge,” Holmes said. “Didn’t know when I was going to see that (from Houston), but I would say that James, he’s got a little bit of that ability to Bend like that, and he’s got a mean crossover and counter, and his arms are so long, I think that just really helps him out. If he just keeps working, he can be as good as he wants to be.”

There were some successes on the Offensive side too. James Mitchell, a fifth-round pick, came back from an ACL injury to catch all 11 targets and score one touchdown. And then there’s Jameson Williams, the first-round pick who spent most of the season working his way back from an ACL injury, but did something special with the football every time he touched it in the final month of the season. That includes scoring a 41-yard touchdown on his first career catch.

Combined with the continued development of 2021 Rookies like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, both of whom are already among the best players at their positions in the league, and Detroit has a formidable young core around which to build for 2023 and beyond .

“I think you could make a case that we’re ahead of schedule,” Holmes said of the rebuild. “But again, we don’t really dive into that really that much. Obviously, we look at it. We talk about it. Just like I said earlier in this talk, we’ve got to look at our plan. (When) it’s at 1-6, is our plan working or not? But (in) those dark times, we saw enough where it’s like, ‘Yes, the plan is working. We just need to get that one win.’ Exactly what Dan (Campbell) was saying the whole time. You’ve just got to get the one win, and it’ll keep rolling, and we ended up doing that.

“We’re just going to keep that focus a little bit of tunnel vision and not worry about any of the outside noise or anything. But I guess it’s safe to say you could say we’re ahead of schedule.