Lions at Cowboys spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 7 NFL game

Welcome back, Dak Prescott. It’s likely Prescott will return to the Cowboys’ starting lineup when they host the Lions at 1 pm ET Sunday at AT&T Stadium on FOX. The Cowboys are a touchdown favorite against the Lions, who are coming off their bye week following a shutout loss in New England.

Cooper Rush did a good job for Dallas, but in a suddenly tough division, the Cowboys find themselves looking up at the undefeated Eagles and the surprising Giants.

The Lions, meanwhile, play hard for Coach Dan Campbell, but we can only write that so many times before it doesn’t matter anymore. They are still 1-4, and now they must contend with a healthy Dallas offense while trying to get into their own routine. The bye week was a good time for the Lions, as they were without leading rusher D’Andre Swift against the Patriots. Amon-Ra St. Brown played but was injured against New England.

If the Lions are going to win this game, they need to win the battle up front with their Offensive line creating protection for Jared Goff and holes for Swift and Jamaal Williams to run through.

What are the odds for Cowboys vs. Lions

Team Spread Total Moneyline +240 -7 48.5 -300

All odds from BetMGM. Click here for live odds.

Storylines for Cowboys vs. Lions

Expert Picks for Cowboys vs. Lions

Writer Straight Up Pick Tashan Reed Josh Kendall Ben Standig Mark Kaboly Jay Morrison Larry Holder Michael-Shawn Dugar Zach Berman Austin Mock Nick Kosmider

(Photo of Dak Prescott: Kevin Jairaj / USA Today)