Lionel Scaloni: “Maradona was great, but I prefer Messi”

Lionel Messi ended one of the biggest debates in the history of the sport by lifting the 2022 World Cup with Argentina last month and many consider him the best of all time. The former Barcelona star has now won every trophy with club and country and he is the only player to have won seven Ballón d’Or’s.

The 35-year-old’s numbers speak for themselves and the Coach of the Argentina national team, Lionel Scaloni, believes that Messi is the greatest player of all time. The 44-year-old manager was asked during an interview with Cadena Cope about which player he thinks is better, Lionel Messi or Diego Armando Maradona. This was his answer:

Messi is the best

“If I have to choose one, I will choose Leo because I have a special bond with him. They [Messi] is the best player of all time, but Maradona was great as well,said Scaloni.

Scaloni’s new contract

Lionel Scaloni took some time off after winning the World Cup with Argentina to think about his future and with his contract expiring on December 31. There was little to no doubt that he would sign an extension and Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia said that the 44-year-old manager is close to signing his new contract.

“We are committed to keep on going together,” said Tapia to radio La Red. “That’s going very well [the negotiations]. When Scaloni comes back from his holidays, we will sit down and finish what needs to be finished. I know as soon as they come [to Argentina] he will sign the new contract and the coaching team that gave us Joy will continue this project.“