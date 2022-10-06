Lionel Messi’s Superb Strike Against Benfica Wins UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week ▷ SportsBrief.com

Lionel Messi’s Sensational Strike against Portuguese club Benfica has been voted as UEFA’s goal of the week for matchday 3

The Paris Saint-Germain forward had finished a sleek move with a Sensational curling effort which landed at the back of the net

Messi’s goal topped strikes from Andre Silva, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Guerreiro to emerge as the best goal for Matchday 3

Lionel Messi’s wonderful Strike against Benfica in the Champions League matchday 3 has been voted as UEFA’s goal of the week by fans from across the world.

The Argentine scored a superb curler from the edge of the 18-yard box to give PSG the lead against the Portuguese club, but a Danilo own goal ensured the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Lionel Messi has scored 8 goals and provided 8 assists in 13 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain this season. Photo by Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Messi’s beautiful Strike has now been picked as the best goal scored in matchday 3 with RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva’s goal against Celtic coming in at second place.

Read also Barcelona fans send death threats to Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni after Champions League loss

Exciting features: Check out the news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick goal against Rangers and Borussia Dortmund’s Guerreiro’s amazing strike against struggling Sevilla were also nominated for the goal of the week.

Messi has been in good form for PSG this season and the Argentine has now scored 8 goals and provided 8 assists in 13 appearances for the French Giants across all competitions so far this season.

Gary Lineker calls Messi a gift from the footballing Gods

Meanwhile, former England international Gary Lineker is still in awe of Lionel Messi and has hailed the Argentine Maestro as a gift from the footballing gods, Daily Post reports.

Messi Struck an Incredible goal against Benfica that left Lineker speechless in PSG’s UEFA Champions League match against Benfica on Wednesday.

Gary Lineker has now branded the Paris Saint-Germain forward as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) football player.

Read also Video emerges as Portugal football icon asks Lionel Messi for an Autograph

Internet showers Lionel Messi with praise after Wonder goal

Earlier, Sports Brief reported Lionel Messi gave a reminder to the football Ecosystem about his evergreen wizardry during Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw with Benfica.

Messi has been in red-hot form since the start of the campaign, scoring 8 goals in his last six games for Argentina and PSG.

He continued in a similar fashion when he scored a trademark curler from outside the box, but his stunning goal was not enough as Benfica clawed back to share the spoils with the French side.

Source: Sports Brief News