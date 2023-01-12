Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain goal was his great but his touch in warm up whilst wearing Pele tribute shirt was even better

Lionel Messi came back to Paris Saint-Germain with a bang, scoring in his first game back since his World Cup win with Argentina.

But whilst his goal was impressive, it’s footage of his incredible first touch in the warm up before the game that fans are blown away by.

twitter: @messich10 The ball is traveling towards Messi at some speed

twitter: @messich10 But he coolly stuck his leg out to receive the ball

twitter: @messich10 And controlled it

@messich10 Before Guiding it down to the floor

A clip posted on Twitter shows the star warming up in a shirt with the late Pele’s face on as a tribute before PSG’s 2-0 win over Angers in Ligue 1.

Practicing long balls with a teammate who’s out of shot, the ball comes Flying towards Messi at some speed, but he Barely has to adjust his position as he turns and calmly sticks his left leg out to receive it.

Squeezing the ball between his Shin and the top of his foot, the Winger brings it down to the ground in one slick movement.

He then coolly back heels the ball back round him, before quickly pinging it back to where it came from.

Messi scored his 13th goal of the season in the game in what has been a much improved campaign.

The Argentinian doubled the home side’s advantage in the second half, after Hugo Ekitike put them ahead after five minutes.

Getty Messi was back at it on Wednesday night

Getty Messi wore a shirt with the late Pele on it in the warm up

After making a run into the box, Messi received the ball from the right before cleverly slotting to the left of the goalkeeper and sealing all three points.

It also marked the 24th goal the 35-year-old has scored for Les Parisiens since he signed from Barcelona in the summer of 2021.

The superstar is said to be close to signing a new contract with the Ligue 1 outfit, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.