Lionel Messi’s moment: World Cup 2022 final offers new Peak in legendary career

On the club level, the path has wound its way through Buenos Aires and Barcelona and Paris and, for the Argentine national team, to Cape Town and Rio de Janeiro and Kazan and even, on our side of the pond, East Rutherford, New Jersey – site of the 2016 Copa América Centenario final, where Messi missed a penalty kick in an agonizing Shootout loss to Chile, and tearfully but (thank goodness) Briefly Retired from international play.

If reports are correct and he follows through with the next phase in his plan, the Adventure will continue in Miami, and MLS, in the coming months, to the great benefit of us North Americans.

Uprooted from his home and relocated to distant Catalonia at age 14, Messi was a fish out of water at the start of his odyssey, an undersized runt so quiet upon his arrival at FC Barcelona that his academy cohorts thought he might be deaf. Within months he was “destroyed[ing] us all in a training session” with Barça’s first team, like “an alien,” in the memorable words of his Elder French teammate Ludovic Giuly, already on a fast track to a hallowed place in the Pantheon of the sport’s Greatest icons.

Even if you’re Brazilian, or a card-carrying member of Team Cristiano Ronaldo, or just meh on Messi for whatever reasons, we can and should all appreciate the Sheer distance little Leo – whose life was nearly Derailed by a growth-hormone disorder when it had Barely begun – has traversed to reach this point. Right here and now, though, the most epic career in contemporary professional soccer is poised at a crux on the shores of the Persian Gulf, 90 minutes from becoming the perfect, Timeless Capstone to an already-GOATed résumé.