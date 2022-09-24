Lionel Messi’s Delicious chip goal from outside the box

Lionel Messi delivered shone at his usual best in the new Argentina away kit for the 2022 World Cup, as the Albiceleste beat Honduras 3-0 in a friendly.

The 35-year-old Captain scored twice and assisted Lautaro Martinez’s first goal to win the match ball. While his goal in the first half came from the 12 yard position in the penalty box, his second was the result of a chip from outside the box in the second half.

Martinez winning the possession in the opposition half set the PSG forward one on one with the goalkeeper, with the nearest Honduras defender behind him. Messi, however, didn’t decide to take any more than one touch and scooped the ball over goalkeeper Luis Lopez and into the net.

GOLAZO from Leo Messi. His second goal tonight. 🇦🇷😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/8V4XqU1wVP — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) September 24, 2022

There was little doubt as to why all the Honduras players and coaching staff didn’t take long to line up for a selfie with the Rival number 10.

The goal marked Messi’s 87th for the national team. Argentina on the other hand, secured their 34th consecutive win and are now just four games away from breaking the Italian National men’s team record for the biggest streak in international football.

Messi and co. will next face Jamaica in a friendly on Wednesday, September 8, which will be their last international match before they face Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener.