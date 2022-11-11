Lionel Messi wins Champions League Goal of the Group Stage

Nearly 120,000 votes were cast for UEFA Champions League Goal of the Group Stage, with Lionel Messi’s Sensational Matchday 3 effort for Paris against Benfica topping the poll, presented by Heineken.

Goal of the Group Stage

Messi’s goal – a vintage first-time finish from the edge of the penalty area – gave Paris the lead in a game they went on to draw 1-1. It was his 127th Strike in the UEFA Champions League proper, a tally which now stands at 129 – just 11 shy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time record.

Erling Haaland’s Spectacular finish for Manchester City against former side Borussia Dortmund finished second in the vote ahead of another Messi goal in third: his outside-of-the-boot effort at home to Maccabi Haifa.

There were ten goals Nominated in all, with fans able to vote from 10:00 CET on Monday 7 November until 12:00 CET on Friday 11 November.

Watch Messi’s sumptuous Strike

UEFA Champions League Goal of the Group Stage

1. Lionel Messi, Benfica 1-1 Paris (Matchday 3) ﻿

2. Erling Haaland, Man City 2-1 Dortmund (Matchday 2)

3. Lionel Messi, Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa (Matchday 5)

4. Galeno, Leverkusen 0-3 Porto (Matchday 4)

5. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool 2-0 Rangers (Matchday 3)

6. Heung-Min Son, Tottenham 3-2 Frankfurt (Matchday 4)

7. Kylian Mbappé, Juventus 1-2 Paris (Matchday 6)

8. Arthur Gomes, Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham (Matchday 2)

9. Kylian Mbappe, Paris 2-1 Juventus (Matchday 1)﻿

10. Ferran Torres, Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň (Matchday 1)

Messi also won the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Group Stage vote courtesy of his Matchday 2 effort against Manchester City.