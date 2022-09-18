Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with latest PSG goal – 101 Great Goals

A fresh chapter in the historic rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been written on Sunday night.

This comes owing to the latest exploits on the part of the former.

Messi was afforded his latest starting berth this evening, as Paris Saint-Germain made the trip to Olympique Lyonnais, Hopeful of maintaining their spot atop the Ligue 1 table.

And, when all was said and done, it was another moment of brilliance on the part of the seven-time Ballon d’Or Winner which made all the difference.

With just five minutes on the clock, Messi Bent home the game’s only goal in trademark fashion, after being laid on by attacking partner in crime Neymar:

It’s taken just over four minutes for PSG to take the lead against Lyon 👊 Neymar & Messi combine to produce a beautiful goal 😍 pic.twitter.com/dr2wFmDMzB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 18, 2022

Messi’s latest fine strike, though, did not only prove significant in Guiding PSG two points clear at the French top-flight summit.

In addition, it saw the Argentine icon break a goalscoring stalemate with long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi, it has been revealed, has now racked up a staggering 672 non-penalty goals over the course of his career.

This is one more than Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has managed, despite taking to the pitch on a full 150 occasions more:

With 672 non-penalty goals, Messi sneaks ahead of Ronaldo having played 150 games fewer. The numbers these two posts are nuts. https://t.co/2ikqrydubo — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 18, 2022

