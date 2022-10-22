Lionel Messi showed ice-cold composure to score superb team goal for PSG – GiveMeSport

Lionel Messi continued his excellent start to the season during Paris Saint-Germain’s win at Ajaccio on Friday night.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or has consigned the struggles of his debut year at the Parc des Princes to the past, rediscovering his Barcelona form to produce whatever the opposite to second-season-syndrome is called.

Not only has Messi got his goalscoring touch back, but he’s reaffirmed his status as one of the world’s best Playmakers by constantly supplying ammunition for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi turns on the style vs Ajaccio

And the brilliance of Messi’s 2022/23 campaign was perfectly illustrated by his performance at the Estadio François-Coty as he was involved in every single one of PSG’s goals in a 3-0 win.

Messi got the party started in the first-half when his simple, but nevertheless perfectly weighted, through ball found its way to Mbappe, who made no mistake while one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

And PSG’s third goal of the night – which came in the final 10 minutes – was very similar to Messi moving to nine assists in Ligue 1 this season by teeing up Mbappe all over again.

Messi scores a gorgeous team goal for PSG

However, there’s no denying that the highlight of the night was when the 35-year-old himself found the back of the net, Crowning off a Fantastic team goal with ice-cold composure.

Messi was involved in the build-up play from the very start as he played a one-two, then another one-two, before bearing down on the Ajaccio ‘keeper with a clear chance to score.

But instead of rushing things and immediately shooting as so many players in his situation would, Messi played football in slow-motion to round the goalkeeper at his own nonchalant pace.

It truly was a gorgeous goal to behold, so do yourself a favor and check it out down below:

Video: Messi shows superb composure to score for PSG

The Messi and mbappe combination though 🔥🔥 Messi is the goat pic.twitter.com/BGU9cIesmh — Anthony🇪🇸🦅♉ (@BigTony_____) October 21, 2022

Everything about this is filthy! 🥵 Mbappé 🤝 Messi Playground soccer! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qXlDQ60lmL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 21, 2022

Man, he made it look as though he had all the time in the world.

Messi could inspire PSG to big things

Say what you like about the wider GOAT debate and all the comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo, but you’ve got to admit that football is a richer place for having Messi playing so well again.

The Argentina icon simply didn’t look himself last season as he adapted to a new club and league for the very first time in his professional career, sinking to a tally of just six strikes in the French top-flight.

But now, the man himself is purring, rarely going a single game without at least one goal or one assist.

Soccer Football – Ligue 1 – Paris St Germain v OGC Nice – Parc des Princes, Paris, France – October 1, 2022 Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi and Neymar react REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

And it makes for a very promising omen for PSG under Christophe Galtier as the club looks to hunt down its first Champions League title and move away from ‘merely’ hoovering up domestic titles.

With Messi playing like this, they’ve always got a chance.

