Lionel Messi Once Sent a Surprise to Over 150 of His Soccer Rivals on the Special Occasion of Christmas

Lionel Messi must be celebrating this Christmas in the best way ever! He finally got the Trophy he wanted the most in his career. Messi led Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup 2022, and he strengthened his place among the Greatest in soccer.

Messi has a history of giving gifts rather than receiving them. Certainly, Argentina and its fans are still celebrating the tournament triumph. Messi didn’t forget to send gifts to others, as he always does. However, we doubt anything will top his iconic gifts to players in 2020.

In 2020, Lionel Messi broke the record of legendary Pele after scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona. They honored the record and sent the most iconic gifts to mark the feat. It is unclear what he will be doing this year.

Lionel Messi and Budweiser coming together

Lionel Messi decided to mark his record by partnering with the beer manufacturer, Budweiser. They sent out personalized bottles to the goalkeepers against whom Messi had scored in his career. Many ended up with multiple bottles, as they numbered the bottles with the goals of Messi. So, if Messi has scored a hat trick against you, you were in for a delightful party on Christmas 2020.

Diego Alves got the best of all as he received 21 bottles of beer. The bottles are customized and one-of-a-kind. Real Madrid’s legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas got 17 and his Protégé Courtois got 9. Needless to say, almost every goalkeeper Messi has set foot on the pitch and got their hands on the rare beer bottle.

Many goalkeepers took to Twitter to congratulate the former Barcelona star who is now playing for PSG. Some of the best reactions came from Juventus Legend Gianluigi Buffon and Job Oblak from Atletico Madrid.

Both congratulated the star and reminded them how great it was to play and challenge the little man. His records will never be forgotten and thanks to fans and his teams, he just keeps on breaking more and more.

Records Messi broke in FIFA WC 2022

Lionel Messi broke a bunch of records on his way to the triumph he passed Legend Diego Maradona for most World Cup Appearances for Argentina. Messi is now the 4th joint goal scorer in the FIFA World Cup. He became the only player to have assists in five different editions of the tournament.

In the semifinals, Lionel Messi matched Diego Maradona in leading Argentina in World Cup games. However, in the finals, Messi became the most appeared Argentinian captain with 17 appearances with the armband.