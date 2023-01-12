Lionel Messi has equaled the goal record that Cristiano Ronaldo will never win back

Lionel Messi has now equaled a goal record that Cristiano Ronaldo will probably never be able to win back.

On Wednesday night, Messi returned to club football as he started Paris Saint Germain’s Ligue 1 Clash against Angers.

After producing a string of stellar performances to inspire Argentina to World Cup Glory in Qatar, Messi continued his fine form as he was influential during PSG’s 2-0 win.

Messi got himself on the scoresheet after starting and finishing a fine team move in the 72nd minute.

That Strike was Messi’s 696th goal scored in Europe’s top five leagues, equaling Ronaldo’s record. Messi scored a total of 672 goals for Barcelona and has reached the record tally in 86 fewer matches than the Portugal captain.

Ronaldo meanwhile scored 118 goals during his first spell with Manchester United, then scored 450 for Real Madrid. After his time in Spain, Ronaldo joined the Italian giants Juventus and netted 101 times. During his second stint with United, he scored 27 goals before it all went horribly wrong for the 37-year-old.

It is hard to see Ronaldo having the chance to beat Messi to this record as he ended his European journey having been officially unveiled as a player of Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr last week.

During his first press conference, Ronaldo declared that his time in Europe was over and is now looking forward to the new challenge that faces him in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Messi will have a lot more chances to add further goals to the 696 he has so far. There are no doubts that Messi will be out on his own as the highest scorer in Europe’s top five leagues.

So far this season, Messi has registered 13 goals and 14 assists in 20 appearances. If he continues his current form, he will for sure add more to his tally.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier was waxing lyrical about Messi after his side’s win against Angers.

They said: “Today again we saw the best player in the world.