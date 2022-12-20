Lionel Messi and the Unexpected tribute Brazil plans to pay him at Maracana infuriates Neymar

Lionel Messi and Neymar

December 19, 2022, 6:58 p.m

Lionel Messi is world Champion and Argentina is already celebrating a new World Cup after 36 years in which it had failed to reach this milestone. In that sense, Brazil now gives Lionel Messi some unexpected news that infuriates the Brazilian star Neyamr, who failed to transcend in Qatar 2022.

In an invitation addressed personally to the Argentine star and sent today through the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the public body said it “has the Honor to invite him to leave his footprints on the Maracana Walk of Fame, so that he can eternalize his name in the history of world soccer and the stadium alongside those of stars such as Pele, Garrincha, Rivelino and Ronaldo”.

In this sense, the possible presence of Lionel Messi in Brazil’s Sacred Sporting temple has caused a furor in Brazil. For many Brazilians, it is unheard of to have an Argentinean immortalized in the Greatest Sporting stage of the Brazilian country. However, the invitation is a reality.

What does Brazil say about inviting Messi?

“Lionel Messi has already demonstrated on and off the field all his importance. He is a player who has been at the highest level in the history of soccer for years. Winning the World Cup is just the crowning of a beautiful and victorious career,” said the president of the superintendence, Adriano Santos.