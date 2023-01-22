Lionel Messi and the Incredible GOAT dice

He may be reaching the latter stages of his incredible career, but Lionel Messi knows that he will go down as one of, if not theGreatest footballers to have ever graced the game. Having taken his country Argentina to the pinnacle of international competition, winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Messi has won pretty much all that he could have, most notably during his time at FC Barcelona in Spain, playing in arguably the Greatest ever side under Pep Guardiola.

Messi: more than a roll of the dice

For all his achievements, both personal and collective, La Pulga has been represented in numerous forms beyond the obvious photo and video montages. One of the most recent of these has been a roll of the dice, or to be more accurate, the careful placement of many dice. Check out the clip below courtesy of diceideas. Impressive stuff!

Of course, given that World Cup triumph, artists have been inspired to capture an image of the little Magician in imaginative forms. A considerably larger one seen from high above the fields below.

Full screen Aerial view of a corn field displaying an image of Lionel Messi, in Ballesteros, Cordoba province, Argentina, on January 19, 2023. NICOLAS AGUILERA AFP

This design, by agricultural engineer Carlos Faricelli, was made using Precision planting, and was shared with several agricultural producers, who planted corn in this way to pay tribute to the football star.

Perfect, they say, for GOATs.